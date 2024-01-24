MTA Hero Steve Terracciano goes from cleaner to terminal manager

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tuesday marked one year of operations for Grand Central Madison, but for Steve Terracciano, it's been 16 years of hard work with the MTA.

Starting as a coach cleaner, Terracciano is now a terminal manager for the agency, working his way up the ranks.

He shared advice to anyone hoping to do the same:

"Every day in the city is an adventure," he said. "I've been blessed. It's been a great ride, it was great coming up, just every step of the way. Anybody in the MTA has the potential to move from the bottom to the top, it's just dedication and hard work."

Terracciano's daughter is also a train buff.

He calls her the future of the MTA.

Congratulations to Steve Terracciano!

