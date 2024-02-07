NYS Trooper dies from 9/11-related illness after working at WTC site

HENRIETTA, New York (WABC) -- A New York State trooper died Wednesday from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site after the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell, 58, was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

He entered the State Police in October 1997 and served the agency for 26 years.

He was last assigned to Troop T, Henrietta in the Rochester area and spent most of his career there.

Trooper Tyrrell is survived by his three children; Sean, Kathryn, and Rachel.

His funeral arrangements are still in the process of being finalized.

