Police seek suspect who stole car with child inside before fleeing the Green Knolls section

EASTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- Police in Eastchester are searching for the man who stole a car that had a child inside on Thursday morning.

Officials say this incident happened at around 8 a.m. in the Green Knolls section.

The owner of the car was escorting one child to a nearby bus stop while another child was inside the running car. The victim told police that they tried to stop the man as he jumped into the car and drove off.

Officials say the suspect drove toward Scarsdale Avenue at Harney Road, before he stopped the car and took the child out.

Nearby witnesses say that once the child was outside the car, the suspect tried to get back into the driver's seat. Once the suspect saw there were witnesses, he fled the area in another nearby car that took off toward Bronx River Parkway.

The stolen car was recovered and the child who had been in it was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, with a thin build and dreadlocks. Officials say that the vehicle he got into after the incident was a white Audi SUV that was occupied by a group around the same age as the suspect.

