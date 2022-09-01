Long Island carpet store owner reunited with beloved stolen service dog

Nancy Skolnick and Ellie were reunited after the 12-year-old pooch was snatched outside a carpet store on Long Island

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- The owner of a Long Island carpet store has been reunited with her trained medical service dog that was stolen from outside her business Tuesday.

Nancy Skolnick says her beloved 12-year-old Teddy Bear Bichon Shih Tzu mix Ellie was found by a woman and brought to Farmingdale Animal Hospital for their reunion.

The theft happened outside Skolnick's Carpets & Us store in Levittown, where surveillance video showed a woman with two children first playing with Ellie before picking her up and walking away.

Skolnick says her dog, which also requires medication, is always at the store and was outside when they received a Fed Ex order.

"Ellie comes in here every day," Skolnick said through tears Wednesday. "I know that she's out there someplace. I just need to get her back...I'm heartbroken."

She said she later found the dog had been taken.

"Anybody that knows me knows my dog," she said. "She alerts me for my medical condition, and I need her back."

Further details of who found Ellie, or whether the person claiming to have found her is the one who took her, were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, but Skolnick is just happy to have her best friend back.

