A family from Queens is in desperate need of help locating their chihuahua stolen from front porch

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A family from Queens is desperate for help locating their dog stolen right from their front yard Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a really really despicable act, what they did," owner Louis D'Alto junior said in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

The D'Alto family said they filed a police report to catch the person who stole their 7-year-old chihuahua named Jessie in front of their home.

"I'm begging you, turn him in, you have no idea the pain this has caused, he's just not replaceable," Louis Jr. said.

Louis and his girlfriend got Jessie about six years ago as just a tiny puppy.

A rambunctious dog, who loved laying in the sun in front yard of the family's home on 41st Road in Bayside.

That's exactly what the 8-pound chihuahua was doing when the unthinkable happened.

The family's ring camera caught it all on camera. A stranger chasing Jessie who is visibly in distress when a woman appears.

"We heard the dog yelp, he put a leash on the dog dragged the dog away," Louis D'Alto senior said.

The man picked up Jessie, got into a red SUV and took off. Louis Jr. said watching the video footage made him sick.

"Sick, powerless like I just hope they don't harm him or in an effort to get rid of the evidence," Louise Jr. said.

The family has searched the neighborhood and is offering a $5,000 reward with the police.

"I'm heart broken, I had dogs all my life, this dog is special," Louis Sr. said.

The D'alto's said Jessie is very protective when it comes to his family and takes time warming up to strangers, so they have no doubt the little guy is not in a good state.

It was a terrible, terrible thing you did, please return the dog," Louis Sr. said.

The family is asking that Jessie be returned, no questions asked. They just want their little dog back on the porch soaking up the sun where he belongs.

