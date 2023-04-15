A family from Queens is desperate for help in locating their dog that was stolen right from their front yard Wednesday evening.

Beloved chihuahua returned after being stolen from front porch of home in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A dog was safely returned to its home after being stolen from a family's front yard in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

The D'Alto family's 7-year-old chihuahua named Jessie was mysteriously returned on Friday.

It comes two days after surveillance camera captured two people walking up on the front yard of their Bayside home and taking off with the poor pooch.

(Video in player above is from a previous report)

"It's a really really despicable act, what they did," owner Louis D'Alto junior said in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News. "We heard the dog yelp, he put a leash on the dog dragged the dog away."

A man picked up Jessie, got into a red SUV and took off. Louis Jr. said watching the video footage made him sick.

"Sick, powerless like I just hope they don't harm him or in an effort to get rid of the evidence," Louise Jr. said.

The D'Alto family said they filed a police report to catch the person who stole their chihuahua.

There's no word yet on who took the dog or who returned it.

READ ALSO| 6-year-old boy becomes NYC subway conductor thanks to Make-A-Wish

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip