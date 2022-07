New Jersey food rescue program Table to Table has food truck stolen, asking community for help

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey food rescue program had one of their food delivery trucks stolen now the organization is asking the community for help. Table to Table is a non-profit that rescues food from going to waste and brings it to other organizations where its distributed to the food insecure.The food rescue group had a refrigerated food delivery truck stolen from the overnight parking lot in Lodi early Monday morning.The organization lost its entire fleet of trucks during Hurricane Ida back in 2021 and has been using rental trucks for a year due to supply issues.Now the group is in a tight spot financially paying for new costs on top of rental fees.They're asking the surrounding community for help with unexpected expenses so that they can keep feeding those in need.----------