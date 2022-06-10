Health & Fitness

NY police officers, SWAT members undergo 'Stop the Bleed' training to treat mass shooting victims

EMBED <>More Videos

NY police, SWAT undergo training to treat mass shooting victims

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Westchester Medical Center EMS Injury Prevention Team on Friday trained more than a dozen officers from the Westchester County Police Emergency Services and SWAT teams in lifesaving methods to treat victims of mass shootings.

Stop the Bleed training was developed after the Sandy Hook Connecticut elementary school shooting in 2012, in which 20 children and eight adults died, most due to uncontrolled bleeding.

WMCHealth Network. in cooperation with local EMS agencies, has assembled a core group of EMTs and paramedics to assist in training police across the region.

The training developed by the American College of Surgeons is designed to teach non-medical personnel three steps to effectively stop heavy, uncontrolled bleeding, usually the result of a mass casualty events.

The White House in 2015 made Stop the Bleed a national program, and to date, more than 1.5 million people have been trained in the techniques.

Watch Lauren Glassberg's report in the video player above.

ALSO READ | Best Bets: 7 On Your Side Father's Day buying guide
EMBED More News Videos

Father's Day is fast approaching, and a Retail Me Not survey indicates 4 in 10 simply want a day spent with family.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvalhallawestchester countymass shootingswattraining tipspolice officer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Rangers fan arrested after alleged sucker punch at MSG
Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
Man killed after being followed into NYC pharmacy was drill rapper
Preserving the history of the Fire Island Pines
MTA seizes cars of 2 drivers owing more than $100K in unpaid tolls
Show More
Man beaten with gun, robbed by 2 men at Queens subway station
LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Teen brothers who drowned in NJ public pool ID'd, fundraiser started
Miami teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League universities
More TOP STORIES News