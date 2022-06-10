NY police officers, SWAT members undergo 'Stop the Bleed' training to treat mass shooting victims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11942833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father's Day is fast approaching, and a Retail Me Not survey indicates 4 in 10 simply want a day spent with family.

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Westchester Medical Center EMS Injury Prevention Team on Friday trained more than a dozen officers from the Westchester County Police Emergency Services and SWAT teams in lifesaving methods to treat victims of mass shootings.Stop the Bleed training was developed after the Sandy Hook Connecticut elementary school shooting in 2012, in which 20 children and eight adults died, most due to uncontrolled bleeding.WMCHealth Network. in cooperation with local EMS agencies, has assembled a core group of EMTs and paramedics to assist in training police across the region.The training developed by the American College of Surgeons is designed to teach non-medical personnel three steps to effectively stop heavy, uncontrolled bleeding, usually the result of a mass casualty events.The White House in 2015 made Stop the Bleed a national program, and to date, more than 1.5 million people have been trained in the techniques.Watch Lauren Glassberg's report in the video player above.----------