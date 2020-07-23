6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Six businesses were destroyed when a fire tore through a strip mall on Long Island Thursday morning.The flames broke out at one of the stores on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale and quickly spread to the neighboring structures.A restaurant, a barbershop, a Metro PCS, an electrician, a hair salon and a bar were all gutted.They were all closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------