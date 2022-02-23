Officials investigating 3 suspicious fires in East Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11590238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man who stole a car with an 11-year-old boy inside, and the victims are speaking to Michelle Charlesworth about the harrowing ordeal.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of several suspicious fires in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon.The call first came in around 2:30 p.m. for heavy smoke at 298 1st Ave.Crews soon determined there were three separate fires. Investigators found two maintenance carts set on fire at the StuyTown homes off 1st Avenue.Firefighters say there was also a small garbage fire nearby outside a Walgreens store on 1st Avenue.All of the fires were under control by 3 p.m. At least 60 firefighters responded to the scene to help.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fires and whether or not it was arson.StuyTown Management released the following statement:"We can confirm that three fires occurred here this afternoon. Thankfully, no people were harmed, and no major building damage occurred. We are grateful to the FDNY for their fast response and support. Our team is assisting them with their ongoing investigation."----------