2 men assaulted in seemingly random attack on Brooklyn subway

Several wanted in Brooklyn subway assault

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were assaulted in a seemingly random attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, on a Manhattan bound J train approaching the Kosciusko Street subway station.

Authorities say a group of unknown individuals approached a 34-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old male victim.

They proceeded to punch the victims in the face multiple times causing minor injuries before forcibly removing a jacket and umbrella.

The individuals exited the train at the Kosciusko Street subway station and fled in an unknown direction.

The victims were treated by EMS at the scene.

The surveillance video shows members of the group jumping a subway turnstile before holding the emergency door open for the rest of the group to enter.

In total, at least 15 people enter the subway illegally.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

