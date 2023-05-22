NYPD looking for man who pushed woman's head into subway train in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who approached a woman from behind and shoved her head into a subway train on the Upper East Side.

The incident was reported Sunday just after 6 a.m. on the platform of the Lexington Avenue - 63rd Street Station.

The 35-year-old victim was walking on the southbound platform when the man came up behind her and pushed her head into an E train that was stopped at the station.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations to the head and spinal injuries. She is said to be stable.

The suspect ran away toward the Second Avenue exit.

He was described as approximately 30 to 40 years and about 5'6" or 5'7".

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

