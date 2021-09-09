Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An on-duty subway conductor was punched in a random assault in Brooklyn, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on September 1 at the Grant Avenue A train station in East New York.

Authorities say the assailant punched the 33-year-old conductor in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack.

ALSO READ | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.


He then fled the station.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment
An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.


