Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in Brooklyn

It happened just before 4 a.m. on September 1 at the Grant Avenue A train station in East New York.
Authorities say the assailant punched the 33-year-old conductor in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack.
He then fled the station.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
