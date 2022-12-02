Police seek suspect who slashed man in face with razor on Upper West Side subway

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who slashed a man's face with a razor near an Upper West Side subway station.

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, the suspect approached the 49-year-old victim on a 2 train near the 72nd Street and Broadway subway station.

Police say the suspect slashed the victim's nose, unprovoked, with a razor. The man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement released a photo of the suspect. Their investigation is ongoing.

This incident happened just days before a woman was attacked in a Brooklyn subway station, when a suspect burned her face with an unknown liquid.

