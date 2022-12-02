  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police seek suspect who slashed man in face with razor on Upper West Side subway

WABC logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 4:37PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who slashed a man's face with a razor near an Upper West Side subway station.

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, the suspect approached the 49-year-old victim on a 2 train near the 72nd Street and Broadway subway station.

Police say the suspect slashed the victim's nose, unprovoked, with a razor. The man was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement released a photo of the suspect. Their investigation is ongoing.

This incident happened just days before a woman was attacked in a Brooklyn subway station, when a suspect burned her face with an unknown liquid.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.