Suspected subway pickpockets caught on camera in Brooklyn

Investigators say one of the women approached the 38-year-old victim on the Q train platform and spoke to her in a language she didn't understand. Ken Rosato reports.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for two women who pickpocketed another woman at the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Both suspected thieves were caught on camera.

Investigators say one of the women approached the 38-year-old victim on the Q train platform on November 16 and spoke to her in a language she didn't understand.

The other woman, police say, stood behind the victim and bumped into her.

After the women walked away, the victim boarded a train and realized the wallet in her purse was gone.

Investigators say the wallet itself was valued at $100.

It contained $30 cash, personal identification, four debit cards and two credit cards.

The victim received text messages after the theft that her credit cards were used in transactions totaling $1,100 at the Target located inside of Atlantic Avenue Terminal.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

