2 people dead after being struck by subway in Chelsea, L train service suspended

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people are dead after being struck by a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

Initial reports came in that a man jumped onto the tracks in front of a train just before 10:30 a.m. at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway stop in Chelsea, according to police.

It's unclear how the woman was struck.

L train service is suspended in both directions between Bedford Avenue and 8th Avenue while emergency crews try to reach the person on the tracks.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.