Enforcement of NYC subway safety plan underway, with more to come

Teams of officers and homeless outreach workers are approaching people sleeping on trains and moving them out of stations.
Critics say the plan leaves the homeless with nowhere to go.
The subway safety plan is happening in a slow rollout, not as a mass removal of homeless people from the subways.
Photos show one of the first six teams which began the work yesterday of offering services to the homeless.
The teams consist of two NYPD officers, an outreach worker and a clinician offering services to those they come in contact with.
It is happening as other NYPD officers patrol stations and trains, enforcing the MTA's Code of Conduct.
They are cracking down on the practices of sleeping on trains, and carrying large piles of trash and possessions.
Police are supposed to be working with homeless advocates, but one man told Eyewitness News he was kicked out of the system without anywhere to go.
"Give me a summons? I can't go nowhere now," he said. "What are you talking about, pay a summons? You're gonna give me a summons for being homeless? For real? I don't want to live like this. Who wants to live like this?"
It is not clear if the officers involved in that interaction are part of this new initiative.
The NYPD says it has already stepped up enforcement, with arrests up 74% in the past month and summonses up 20%.
But riders say there is still work that needs to be done.
"I think it's about damn time that they do it because you're taking your life into your hands coming down here!" said one passenger.
"It's an opportunity for (Eric Adams) as a new mayor to really make a difference," said another. "So we think that's important. It's very important that we feel safe, and not like our lives are in danger."
This follows a weekend where we saw at least eight violent subway incidents.
And Tuesday morning the NYPD released a picture of a hatchet they say was used to in an attempted assault in the transit system on Monday.
Police say a man pulled the hatchet out of his jacket and lunged at the victim.
The subway safety plan will eventually involve officers in the End-of-the-Line initiative, where they remove homeless people on trains at the end of the line.
Despite multiple recent high profile crime incidents, homeless advocates say those who are homeless and suffering from mental illness are more likely to be the victims of crimes than the perpetrators.
