Full service restored on 1, 2, 3 lines following subway derailment on Upper West Side

Train service on the No. 1, 2, 3 lnies has been fully restored.

Train service on the No. 1, 2, 3 lnies has been fully restored.

Train service on the No. 1, 2, 3 lnies has been fully restored.

Train service on the No. 1, 2, 3 lnies has been fully restored.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Full subway service has been restored for the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 train lines following Thursday's train derailment 96th Street.

The full restoration of service follows the removal of two trains from the 96 Street subway tunnel, repairs to the tunnel's tracks and the third rail, and a safety inspection of the tunnel area.

"With full service being restored, hundreds of thousands of riders on the west side of Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn will again be able to ride the 1 2 3 lines to get to work, school, and to see friends and loved ones," Governor Hochul said.

NTSB officials offered an accounting of events Friday afternoon, saying an unruly passenger began activating emergency brakes onboard a No. 1 train, causing it to go into emergency mode, stopping the train.

Another northbound No. 1 train collided with the disabled train, then partially derailed.

MTA officials appeared to rule out a mechanical failure or a signal malfunction, suggesting human error was the likely cause.

The NTSB is asking anyone with video or imagery from Thursday's collision to email the footage to them at witness@ntsb.gov.

ALSO READ | Massive fire engulfs industrial building in NJ, will burn for days

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.