Alleged subway shooter Frank James to plead guilty to terrorism charges

ByAaron Katersky via WABC logo
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 9:17PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The alleged New York City subway shooter wants to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges, his attorneys said Wednesday in a letter to the court.

Frank James, the man who allegedly shot ten people trapped on a northbound N train earlier this year, faces new charges contained in a superseding indictment returned Friday by a federal grand jury in Brooklyn.

The indictment charges James with ten counts-one for each gunshot victim-of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees, as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

James "terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way this City hasn't seen in more than 20 years," assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said when James first appeared in court. "The defendant's attack was premeditated; it was carefully planned; and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city."

He was previously been charged with a single terrorism offense to which he pleaded not guilty.

James was caught after initially escaping in the chaotic aftermath.

"Mr. James has advised undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment. If the Court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023," the defense letter said.

The court has scheduled a change of plea hearing for January 3.

