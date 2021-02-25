Woman arrested after straphanger pushed onto tracks in Bronx

Rosa Galeas, 54, was walking on the subway platform at the 174th Street Station on Feb. 9 when she was approached by the suspect.
She said at the time she didn't fall after the first shove, but as Galeas tried to steady herself, the woman pushed her again -- and that time Galeas fell onto the tracks and bruised her hands and her side.
Galeas says she reached up and could see the next train coming. A good Samaritan lifted her back onto the platform.
On Thursday, police announced 29-year-old Luz Sanchez was arrested on charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and attempted reckless endangerment.
For commuters like Galeas, the incident was a nightmare come true.
"I always have that fear-that someone could hurt me," she said.
Since Galeas was pushed, a new squad of investigators who are solely focused on subway crimes has been established.
Roughly 100 detectives have been reassigned to now solely investigate subway crime -- separate from the hundreds of beat cops recently moved underground.
The shift comes after the arrest of a homeless man accused of murdering two other homeless people on the A train.
