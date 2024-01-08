19-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after New Year's Day subway stabbing on D train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in a subway stabbing that took place after the victim wished a group of four men a "happy new year."

19-year-old Emmanuel Awah is in custody and is charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault.

The victim says after he wished the group of men a happy 2024, they pummeled him while one of them knifed him repeatedly.

The attack took place on a platform for the D train around 11 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Charges are pending on a second person also in custody. Two others are still being sought in connection to the stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

