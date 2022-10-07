Eyewitness News Live: Subway stabbings, asylum crisis & more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Due to coverage of the MLB playoffs on Channel 7, Eyewitness News at 4:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in separate attacks in the New York City subway system within an eight-hour span.

A 38-year-old Bronx man was getting off a northbound No. 4 train as it arrived at the 176th St. station just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he was stabbed multiple times in the back and chest by a suspect who came up behind him in what seemed to police to be an unprovoked attack.

Earlier Thursday, at 5:15 p.m., a 45-year-old man was slashed in the face by a man who followed him into a Brooklyn subway station in East New York.

Just after 1 p.m., a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the back at a Harlem subway station. The victim was waiting for a train at the 125th St station at St Nicholas Avenue when he got into an argument with a man he didn't know, possibly after a harmless bump on the platform.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis

The number of people in New York City shelters is setting new records daily amid the unyielding arrival of asylum seekers bused from Texas and elsewhere.

On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.

Adams said he was "angry" the city's compassion was being "exploited by others for political gain" and what he called a "humanitarian crisis" the mayor said is being "accelerated by American politics dynamics."

Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties

A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

By early Friday afternoon water was still gushing out of the watermain and crews were still working to get it under control. Residents were essentially trapped in their neighborhoods because there is a river on Church and Bloomfield in front of their home.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.