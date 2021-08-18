Man brutally beaten inside Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10957164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind an attack in a Brooklyn subway station that left a man with broken bones in his face.It happened Saturday at 6:50 p.m. at the Atlantic Avenue station.Video shows the man punching the 32-year-old victim in the face several times.The attacker ran off and the victim was hospitalized at Interfaith Hospital for treatment of broken facial bones and cuts. He was listed in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------