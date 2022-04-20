Traffic

Subway service disrupted on 3 line after 2 people found dead on tracks in Brownsville, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Subway service is disrupted in both directions on the 3 line after two people were found dead on the tracks in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The bodies were found near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminarily they appear to be adult men but the remains are in very bad condition.

It is likely these people were struck by another train, not the train that is currently stopped, which is a northbound 3 train.

It appears someone on that train spotted the bodies and stopped the train.

As a result, there is extremely limited 3 train service between New Lots Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av while NYPD conducts an investigation at Sutter Av-Rutland Rd.

Boarding Change:
3 trains to Manhattan run on the New Lots Av-bound track between New Lots Av and Sutter Av-Rutland Rd. Boarding changes include:

Van Siclen Av, Pennsylvania Av, Junius St, Rockaway Av, Sutter Av-Rutland Rd stations.

Travel Alternatives:
For service between New Lots Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av, use B14 or B15 buses making nearby station stops.
There is limited shuttle bus service running between New Lots Av and Crown Hts-Utica Av.

Additional Service Changes:
The last stop on some southbound 3 trains will be Rector St on the 1.

4 trains are making local stops between Crown Hts-Utica Av and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr in both directions.


