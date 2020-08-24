Subway window-smashing spree: MTA offers $10K reward as vandals strike again

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA announced Monday it is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of a person who is suspected of breaking hundreds of windows on 7 trains.

There have been more than 70 incidents since May with more than 400 windows smashed -- including an incident Monday.

The latest vandalism involved a 7 train at the 34th Street - Hudson Yards station.

The MTA says the vandal or vandals have caused more than $300,000 in damage and numerous delays.

MTA chief safety officer Pat Warren said one or more people are using weapons to smash out the windows on subway cars -- from inside the trains. One person is linked to the incidents, but there are also countless others also involved.

"This takes considerable force," Warren said. "This has to be done with a blunt instrument of some kind. A hammer, a pipe, a baseball bat. Something significant."
So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements. That will soon result in more time between trains - translating to longer waits on subway platforms and more crowded subway trains, two things MTA is actively trying to avoid during the pandemic.

There are photos of the person police believe is responsible, but the attacks usually happen on empty cars, so there have not been any eyewitnesses. Police say if anyone recognizes the suspect, please give the cops a call because this crime is costly.

MTA says they do not know why there has suddenly been "a considerable" uptick in vandalism.

They say the windows are specially designed and different windows fit different model train cars, and that there simply aren't enough subway train windows in the supply line to repair them at the rate they are currently being broken.

Most of the vandalism seems to happen when passengers are not on the trains, resulting in a frustrating lack of eyewitness accounts. They are still trying to nail down exactly when and where the vandalism is occurring.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

