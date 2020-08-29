Suspect arrested after vandalizing subway windows on A train in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after vandalizing subway windows on a New York City train.

Police say 42-year-old Joseph Martinez was arrested Friday night around 8 p.m. after he was seen kicking out subway windows on an A train at Columbus Circle.

He was arrested by transit officers and charged with criminal mischief.

Martinez is awaiting arraignment.

Police are investigating if he is responsible for smashing out hundreds of No. 7 train windows since April.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man police are hoping to identify.

RELATED | Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows in NYC

Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.

The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.

So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements.

RELATED | Subway window-smashing spree: 7 train vandal strikes again, service at risk
EMBED More News Videos

The vandal believed to be responsible for smashing more than 400 windows on subway cars since April struck again Friday night.


They say it will soon result in more time between trains - translating to longer waits on subway platforms and more crowded subway trains, two things MTA is actively trying to avoid during the pandemic.

The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

