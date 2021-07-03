64 Suffolk County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Suffolk County shut down swimming at 64 beaches due to high levels of bacteria from recent storm water runoff.
The advisory was issued by the Suffolk County Health Department and is expected to be lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24-hour period) after rainfall stops.
The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by storm water runoff.
A full list of the affected beaches can be found on the county's website.
