Coronavirus News: Suffolk County, Long Island cases "moving in the wrong direction"

SUFFOLK CO., Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County on Long Island reported more than 100 positive COVID cases for the first time since May.The county recorded 102 positive cases on Tuesday - a 2% increase.Ten of those cases were Ocean Beach lifeguards. Each of these individuals is now at home under quarantine.Officials do not believe they contracted the virus while on duty, but more likely during gatherings with fellow lifeguards on off hours.Regarding an outbreak stemming from July 4th party, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone confirmed four people tested positive."Defeating this virus is very much on my mind today because the numbers are moving in the wrong direction," Bellone said.Suffolk County's positivity rate has reached 2 percent. If that number climbs to 5% or higher, schools will not be allowed to reopen and the county may need to reverse course in other areas, he said.Bellone had a direct message for young people."A large percentage of the positive cases are coming from people 30 and under. Since June 24, approximately 42% of the positive cases are coming from this age range. My message to these young people is to think again. The truth is this virus impacts all of us," he said.For the third day in a row, no new deaths were reported in Suffolk County.