NYPD promotes rookie officer who defended 2 officers killed in Harlem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is promoting a rookie officer to detective after he came to the defense of two officers fatally shot in Harlem.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday morning that the actions of Det. Sumit Sulan were heroic that fateful night in the face of danger.

Sulan returned fire on the gunman who ambushed and fatally shot officers Jasion Rivera and Wilbert Mora during a domestic abuse call.

Both Rivera and Mora were posthumously promoted to detective as well.



"Like his partners, he is an example that police officers are ordinary people called upon to do extraordinary things and they often do, risking everything," Sewell said. "The action taken by Officer Sulan likely saved the lives of the other officers responding to that apartment."

Sulan was presented with Detective Shield #332 -- symbolizing three brothers from the 32nd Precinct.

