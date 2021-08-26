Driver charged after 2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on Sunrise Highway on Long Island

NORTH LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- One man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash injured two pedestrians on the Sunrise Highway.

The incident was reported in front of a smoke shop near North Ontario Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say two people in a pickup truck spotted parked outside were involved in some sort of accident.

The two men were waiting on the side of the road when a white 2020 Toyota Camry slammed into them and then took off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors said they saw the white car speed through their neighborhood with several cars chasing after it.

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run was recovered about five miles away.

Biaggio Scaduto, 22, was found and taken into custody about 15 minutes later.

He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and assault.



There was damage to the vehicle on both the front end and rear bumper.

At least one lane of westbound traffic was impacted during the investigation.

