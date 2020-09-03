reopen ny

New York college sending students home for rest of fall semester amid rise in COVID cases

By Eyewitness News
ONEONTA, New York (WABC) -- SUNY Oneonta is sending all students home for the rest of the fall semester after hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported so far this school year.

All in-person classes and activities for the rest of the semester are canceled after 389 students have tested positive for COVID since the semester started on Aug. 24.

The school announced last weekend it would stop all on-campus learning for two weeks after more than 100 students tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, there were 105 positive cases on campus -- which makes up for 3% of students and faculty on campus this year. But that number continued to rise all week.

"However, with the increase in confirmed cases within our campus community - 389 since the start of the semester on Aug. 24 - the college now needs to take this new action to contain the virus and prevent further community spread," said Barbara Jean Morris. "While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great."

Students who have tested negative for COVID-19 are being asked to sign up for a move-out time from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

RELATED | How New York City and Tri-State area universities, colleges are reopening for fall 2020

All classes on Friday have been canceled to allow time for students to get ready to move, a

The college has a plan in place to issue full refunds for housing and prorated funds for dining for students who move out of their dorms.

There will be a process for students who wish to remain on campus to request permission to do so.

Officials previously announced that five students and three campus organizations were suspended for holding parties. School officials say more suspensions are likely as investigation into off-campus parties continues.

The increase in cases are a warning to school districts across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Colleges are the canary in the coal mine," he said. "I think what we're seeing in colleges we're going to see in the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen."

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoeducation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Long-standing event space closing for good due to COVID
COVID Updates: NY casinos, NYC malls can open Sept. 9
Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban
Workouts return! Gyms are back open today in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden meets Jacob Blake's family to start Kenosha trip
Cuomo: Trump will 'need an army' if he returns to NYC
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Woman run down along NJ roadway, driver flees
COVID Updates: NY casinos, NYC malls can open Sept. 9
NYC's largest charter school network staying all-remote
Bloomberg donates $100M to HBCU schools, 800 students to benefit
Show More
Person of interest identified in subway vandalism spree
Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban
Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks
NYC shootings: 3 killings in 3 hours
Mets legend Tom Seaver dies of complications of dementia, COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News