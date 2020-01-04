fashion

Fashion Friday: BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone open 2020 in style

By Roshumba Williams
We're deep into awards season now, so supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is rounding up her top seven looks of the week.



First up, Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year with husband Nick Jonas in Miami. She donned a pink draped gown with tasteful yet revealing cutouts.

Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage)

Michael Stewart/WireImage


Singer Post Malone strutted into the new decade in a shiny magenta pant suit enhanced with many details. The leather suit had beads, crystals, skulls and a celebratory "2020" patch on the back.

BTS performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Manny Carabel/FilmMagic)

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic


Hit K-pop group BTS also took to the Times Square stage during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" with fashion-forward styles. While their suits matched colors and fabrics, they all varied in styles to highlight each member's individuality.

RELATED: BTS' red carpet couture featured in the Grammy Museum

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on December 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Denise Truscello/WireImage


Over in Las Vegas, Lizzo sizzled in a sassy sequined mini dress. Plus, you can't deny the playfulness of her "sexy" earrings. The singer worked the crowd at the Marquee Nightclub and later partied it up in her sparkly ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images


Turning to a more elegant, floral piece, Jennifer Lopez made her grand entrance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The "Hustlers" star donned a 1950s-inspired strapless floral print grown with a sweeping train. The actress looked like royalty alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Charlize Theron arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rich Fury/Getty Images


"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron also exuded a cool elegance in her tapered Dior ensemble. Sheer netting covered her dress, making for a a unique look.

Renée Zellweger arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images


Also in Palm Springs, Renée Zellweger graced the red carpet in a fun, flirty Jason Wu black pantsuit. Sheer ruffles enhanced the "Judy" actress' look, landing her the stamp of approval.

Join On The Red Carpet on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

"Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
"On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
"Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
"The 92nd Academy Awards" - 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT
"On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
"On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritynew year's evered carpet fashionhollywoodtelevisionfashionjennifer lopezlas vegasoscar fashions
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Chrissy Teigen lends a hand to celebrity nail artist
Fashion companies, artists get creative with face mask designs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News