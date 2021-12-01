Police ID suspect in shooting that injured 5, including child in New Jersey

Passaic police say that they have identified Ernest Fuentes as one of the gunmen and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
It happened on November 21 at 12:55 a.m. during a party in a backyard.
Upon arrival, police say they found a 4-year-old, 21-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, and one other adult all suffering from gunshot wounds. The last adult suffered a graze wound and refused treatment
The other victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson where they were treated for their non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that two gunman opened fire in the backyard of the home at Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue.
Passaic police say that if anyone sees Fuentes they are to contact Detective Raymond Rodriguez at 973-365-3939. The public should not try to approach Mr. Fuentes if they see him.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office also asks anyone with additional information about this incident or the current whereabouts of Fuentes to contact our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.
