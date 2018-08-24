Suspect surrenders to NYPD in Upper East Side high rise shootings

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man turned himself in to police for allegedly firing bullets into a high rise building on the Upper East Side.

Early Friday morning, 22-year-old Farris Koroma walked out of the 114 precinct.

Koroma didn't have anything to say as he was put into a police car and taken to Central Booking.

Police say that he walked into the precinct overnight with his attorney saying that he was the suspect in surveillance video that was released this week.

The video showed a man and woman walking along the waterway on Roosevelt Island.

Police say Koroma was the one who fired a gun twice from Roosevelt Island across the East River, hitting a building on East 72nd Street.

The first incident happening last Thursday at 11:30 p.m., hitting and shattering a window on the 14th floor.

The second incident happened Saturday in the overnight hours, hitting the same building on the 32nd floor.

No one was injured.

Police say the woman in the video is a witness and will not face charges.

Koroma is expected to face a judge in court later Friday.

