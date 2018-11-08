HARLEM (WABC) --The NYPD is trying to identify the man responsible for a string of frightening robberies in Manhattan.
Police released a sketch and photos of the man they're looking for.
They say he's recently robbed at least three people in Harlem after following them into their buildings.
The man threatened the victims with a red-handled hammer, stole their cash and then took off.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 6'1" tall, weighing about 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Steven Nieves at 212-529-4481 or Detective Borough Manhattan South at 212-477-7447.
#Wanted Please read the description in the flyer and tell your fellow residents. As always all tips are anonymous #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/2H2HNae4xx— NYPD 28th Precinct (@NYPD28Pct) November 7, 2018
