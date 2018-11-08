#Wanted Please read the description in the flyer and tell your fellow residents. As always all tips are anonymous #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/2H2HNae4xx — NYPD 28th Precinct (@NYPD28Pct) November 7, 2018

The NYPD is trying to identify the man responsible for a string of frightening robberies in Manhattan.Police released a sketch and photos of the man they're looking for.They say he's recently robbed at least three people in Harlem after following them into their buildings.The man threatened the victims with a red-handled hammer, stole their cash and then took off.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 6'1" tall, weighing about 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Steven Nieves at 212-529-4481 or Detective Borough Manhattan South at 212-477-7447.----------