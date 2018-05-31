Suspects wanted in bat attack in College Point

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --Video released by the NYPD shows two men wanted for attacking a man with a bat in Queens.
Police say the suspects got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim inside the Element Lounge in College Point early Monday morning.
The victim reportedly followed the suspects outside when one of the men hit him over the head with a baseball bat.
The suspects then took off in a black Maserati.
