Suspects wanted in bat attack in College Point

It happened outside a College Point bar.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Video released by the NYPD shows two men wanted for attacking a man with a bat in Queens.

Police say the suspects got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim inside the Element Lounge in College Point early Monday morning.

The victim reportedly followed the suspects outside when one of the men hit him over the head with a baseball bat.

The suspects then took off in a black Maserati.

