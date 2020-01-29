Man's body found in lobby after suspicious fire in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead following a fire in Brooklyn last week that police have labeled as suspicious.The flames broke out inside a home on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 20.When firefighters arrived, they found the man's body in the lobby of the building.The victim, identified as 59-year-old Antonio Litman, was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities say he had puncture wounds around the neck and torso and was severely burned.Because of the manner in which he was found, Litman's death is considered suspicious.Residents were shocked and said the neighborhood is safe and the victim was well-known and a kind benefactor."Antonio Litman is the kindest man you would ever want to meet, always doing something for someone else," friend Kevin Bond said.Litman had a charity called Virginia's House of Hope which was aimed at helping to improve the lives of children in his neighborhood."Oh yes, very generous with the kids, my grandkids, everybody in the neighborhood, always giving them stuff and helping them," neighbor Magdalene Bowen said.Police announced Tuesday they arrested Dondre Richardson in connection with the fire. He is facing charges of murder and arson.----------