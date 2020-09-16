Suspicious package found in front of Queens building where earlier fire took place

Officials say the suspicious package was found at a two-story building on 19th Street in Astoria just before 8 p.m.
Police have requested a bomb squad to the scene.
Fire officials are standing by and are evacuating nearby buildings. Police have evacuated Astoria Park.
NYPD is asking everyone to avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets.
Due to a police emergency please avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets.— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) September 16, 2020
FDNY says just six hours earlier there was a fire at the same location on the first floor.
They say 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene.
The fire was placed under control just after 2 p.m.
There was one injury in the incident, and that person was taken to Cornell Medical Center.
After the fire, police say they received information about a possible suspicious package right in front of the location of the fire.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
