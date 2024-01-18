Tony Award winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster to join 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will begin their performances of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" on February 9, 2024.

Audiences can catch Tveit and Foster as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett respectively until May 5 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tveit won a Tony Award for his originating role in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and starred in other projects such as "Next to Normal," "Wicked," "Grease Live!" and most recently AppleTV's "Schmigadoon."

Foster, a two time Tony Award winner, was most recently in the revival of "The Music Man" on Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman and led TV Land's longest-running original series "Younger."

Prior to their arrival, Joe Locke from Netflix's show "Heartstopper," will be making his Broadway debut in the production as Tobias on January 31.

The show, written by Hugh Wheeler with music by Stephen Sondheim, is running for the first time since 1980, and is led by Tony-Award winning director Thomas Kail.

According to the production's officials, Sweeney Todd "tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London."

More details can be found on the Sweeney Todd website.

