Brooklyn synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway after a synagogue in Brooklyn was found vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti Wednesday.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov tweeted a video Wednesday morning standing outside of the Congregation Beth Shalom of Kings Bay located at 2710 Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay.

"HITLER Is the message Holocaust Survivors who saw and experienced the atrocities of WWII have to see at Congregation Bet Shalom this morning when they go to pray. Happening right here in our own backyards. America in 2022," said Vernikov in a tweet.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. and found "Hitler" spray painted on the wall of the main entrance.

The anti-Semitic statement was approximately two feet by four feet in white spray paint.

Police believe the incident occurred between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube