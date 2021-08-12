taco bell

New Taco Bell drive-thru concept looks to 'defy' expectations

Taco Bell Defy is slated to open summer 2022 in Minnesota.
By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota -- Taco Bell is ready to defy your drive-thru expectations with its latest real estate concept.

Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota later this month.

Taco Bell Defy slated to open in summer 2022.

Workshop/Taco Bell



The 3,000 square-foot, two-story building is for drive-thru ordering only.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell facing food shortage, running out of ingredients

Taco Bell Defy features four lanes, one traditional lane and three others which are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups for customers who order via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services.

Taco Bell Defy will have four drive-thru lanes.

Workshop/Taco Bell



Taco Bell says mobile customers will be able to scan their order via QR codes and a digital check-in screen. They will then pull forward and receive their food from a contactless lift system. At the same time, customers will be able to interact with the workers in their elevated kitchen in real-time through video.

"Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us. What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants," said Mike Grams, Taco Bell's President and Global COO.

Taco Bell Defy is scheduled to open to the public by summer 2022.

Taco Bell Defy is currently scheduled to break ground in August 2021.

Workshop/Taco Bell



----

The video featured in the player above is a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkminnesotataco bellfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Taco Bell joins the chicken wars with a new taco
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
Taco Bell is bringing three items back to its menu
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm blaze in Queens
Teenage girl shot at mall in Connecticut
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID vaccine for all employees
Show More
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online
COVID Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list
Field of Dreams: Yankees set to play at iconic Iowa cornfield
Hochul vows different tone amid transition of power
More TOP STORIES News