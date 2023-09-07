Secretary of State Tahesha Way is expected to be announced Friday as the new lieutenant governor of New Jersey, succeeding Sheila Oliver.

Gov. Murphy to name Tahesha Way as New Jersey's next lieutenant governor

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to name Secretary of State Tahesha Way the state's next lieutenant governor on Friday.

Murphy will make the announcement at the statehouse in Trenton.

No senate confirmation is required, and Chief Justice Stuart Rabner will be able to immediately swear Way into office on Friday.

She will succeed Sheila Oliver, who died in office last month after an extended illness.

Way will be the state's third lieutenant governor and the second Black woman to hold the post.

The 43-year-old Way is a former Passaic County freeholder and has served as secretary of state during Murphy's entire tenure.

She is married to former New York Giants fullback and current NFL executive Charles Way.

Way is expected to also remain in her role as secretary of state while serving in her new role.

Murphy is term limited, and Way is not expected to run for his seat in 2025.

Murphy had until Sept. 15 to name Oliver's successor.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

