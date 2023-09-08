New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will name Secretary of State Tahesha Way the state's next lieutenant governor.

Tahesha Way to become New Jersey's next lieutenant governor

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will name Secretary of State Tahesha Way as the state's next lieutenant governor on Friday.

Way will succeed the late Sheila Oliver, who died last month after an extended illness.

The 43-year-old former Passaic County freeholder has served as Gov. Murphy's secretary of state since he took office in 2018 and is expected to remain in that role.

No senate confirmation is required, and Chief Justice Stuart Rabner will be able to immediately swear Way into office.

Murphy will make the announcement at the statehouse in Trenton.

Way will be the state's third lieutenant governor and the second Black woman to hold the post.

She is married to former New York Giants fullback and current NFL executive Charles Way.

Murphy is term limited, and Way is not expected to run for his seat in 2025.

Murphy had until Sept. 15 to name Oliver's successor.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.