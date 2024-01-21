Man arrested for trying to get inside Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa, accused of trying to get inside her home.
Police say they got a call about a disorderly person who was attempting to open the door to the townhouse on Franklin Street on Saturday afternoon.
A source says it was, in fact, the singer's unit.
Officers say they found the man and questioned him - at which point they learned there was a warrant for his arrest stemming from a summons in 2017.
So far, he has not been charged with anything for Saturday's incident.
