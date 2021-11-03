2021 TCS NYC Marathon: Ceremonial blue line painting kicks off festivities

2021 tcs nyc marathon

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The ceremonial blue line painting on Wednesday kicked off race week ahead of this year's TCS New York City Marathon.

The New York Road Runners hosted the painting of the line that traces the 26.2-mile course through all five boroughs.

The blue line painting marks the beginning of race week, and will celebrate the return of one of the most iconic and inspirational days in New York.

The list of notable attendees at this year's ceremony included Olympic medalist and former New York City marathon champion Meb Keflezighi.

This year's race holds special meaning as it's the first in-person marathon since the pandemic shut down the city in March of 2020.

"The last time the city came alive like this was 7 p.m. every night and hands were clapping and bells were ringing people were celebrating," Marathon Race Director Ted Metellus said.

Organizers say they expect to see many new runners participating this year, since many people used running to cope with stress from the pandemic.

"A lot of folks looked for an outlet to connect and get outside and move themselves with running, walking and being outside, now we're seeing it today," Metellus said.

Participants and race coordinators will follow strict health and safety protocols on race day to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place Sunday, November 7.

NYRR announced several celebrities are running in this year's TCS New York City Marathon.



