Blue line ceremony kicks off marathon celebration ahead of race day

NYC officials will kick of marathon festivities by painting the blue line.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners are kicking off the festivities for the TCS New York City Marathon.

On Wednesday morning, officials will use gallons of paint to create a 26.2-mile stripe, marking the marathon route through all five boroughs.

The ceremonial blue line painting will take place at the finish line located in Central Park.

50,000 runners will take part in Sunday's marathon, which is the world's biggest.

HOW TO WATCH THE TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. and abc7NY will stream Find Your Finish on our 24/7 channel on your connected devices starting at 10:00 a.m.

The broadcast will also include increased coverage of the professional wheelchair races with an extended broadcast window, starting at 8:00 a.m. This year's TCS New York City Marathon will serve as the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field Marathon Selection Event for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The broadcast, produced in coordination with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, will air on ABC7/WABC-TV from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth beginning at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Nationally the broadcast will air on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN3 and abc7ny.com will present a view of the finish line from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.

A two-hour encore presentation of the race broadcast will air on ABC affiliates around the country from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

A domestic, Spanish-language broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN app and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on Monday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Deportes.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include: ESPN International (South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean), Eurosport (Europe, Southeast Asia, India), Fox Sports/Kayo (Australia), L'Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), Sky (New Zealand), SMG Sports (China), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), TSN (Canada), TV Asahi (Japan), and TVE/Tv3 (Spain).

