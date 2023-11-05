ABC News Relay Team set to run in 2023 TCS NYC Marathon

Kemberly Richardson has details on this team of 11, competitive and eager ABC News runners.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The team who works together will work together on Sunday, November 5th on the streets of New York City.

"We are hardly ever in one place at one time," said Jonathan Karl, ABC News Anchor/Correspondent.

"I ended up being tasked with the person to get people to join and that was not difficult at all," said Linsey Davis, ABC News Anchor.

They are the very eager, elated eleven, members of ABC News who are serious about their latest assignment.

"I know we're not supposed to be competing, but let's be honest, we are all competitive, we're all competing," said Deborah Roberts, ABC News Anchor. "I don't want to be the slow one."

They are tasked with completing the 26.2 mile TCS New York City Marathon as one, a relay team, with each person running two to three miles.

Robin Roberts will start in Staten Island, and hand off to Will Reeve, Ginger Zee will be anxiously waiting for him, so that she can pass the baton to Rebecca Jarvis, next up, network president Kim Godwin, executive producer Simone Swink, DeMarco Morgan, Linsey Davis - this is her second time running this race.

"If you are not pumped up, the crowd naturally gets you there," Davis said.

Davis will meet up with, Jonathan Karl, and his daughter will also be out there.

"The idea is to run into Emily after she's run about 24 miles and I've run only about 2, that's about even," Karl said.

Brooklyn mom of 3 ready for 1st-ever marathon Lucy Yang has more on Mandy Kwan's remarkable story.

He will come face-to-face with Deborah Roberts.

"I want to make sure my time is good, make sure I'm handing off that baton in a short period of time," Deborah Roberts said.

She hands it off to Anchor David Muir, who will bring it home in Central Park.

The first ABC News Relay was back in 2015.

So, as they make their triumphant return, things just wouldn't be right without a whole lot of smack-talking from this seasoned group of journalists.

"Here's the issue, Linsey Davis is just too damn fast," Karl said.

"Will Reeves said he wants to be the fastest and when he does that, he kind of puts a target on his back," Davis said.

"Robin Roberts, you know is very competitive," Deborah Roberts said.

"My little segment of the relay, it's going to be a piece of cake," Davis said.

"The person I really want to beat is Linsey, beating David Muir is fine, beating Robin," Karl said.

Let the games begin.

"So let's do it! Let's get ready!" Deborah Roberts said.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.