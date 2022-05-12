Bronx teacher arrested for touching four 10-year-old female students

Norman Dunkley, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching four female students, according to police.
Police also said all of the victims are 10-years-old.
Dunkley is a teacher at P.S. 70 in the Concourse Village neighborhood of the Bronx.
He's facing several charges including sex abuse and forcible touching.
"This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable - the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority," the Department of Education said in a statement. "This employee was removed from the school and students and we will work with the NYPD as they investigate. If convicted, we will move to terminate him."
