Bronx teacher arrested for touching four 10-year-old female students

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx public school teacher was arrested Wednesday for touching students.

Norman Dunkley, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching four female students, according to police.

Police also said all of the victims are 10-years-old.



Dunkley is a teacher at P.S. 70 in the Concourse Village neighborhood of the Bronx.

He's facing several charges including sex abuse and forcible touching.

"This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable - the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority," the Department of Education said in a statement. "This employee was removed from the school and students and we will work with the NYPD as they investigate. If convicted, we will move to terminate him."

