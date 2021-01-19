Teaneck High School to represent NJ in virtual Inauguration Day parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7253529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates has more on Bespoke Men's Hair Spa, the oldest Black-owned business in Teaneck.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school's team of flag twirlers and drumline will be representing the state in the Inaugural "Parade Across America."The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers and Drumline will be among the participants in Wednesday's virtual Inauguration Day parade.The purpose of the virtual parade is to "lift up the heroes across this country that are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe, take care of our children, and keep our country moving."The parade will take place virtually at 3:15 p.m. and will feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities of all 56 states and territories."As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America," said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen.The parade will be hosted by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn and will feature well known performers and athletes, including Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire, Niles Rodgers and Olympic athlete Katie Ledecky.Also in our area, the FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes and Drums will represent New York for the parade.----------