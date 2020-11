15th annual Teaneck International Film Festival goes virtual amid COVID pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Teaneck International Film Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary right now, staging a full slate of films despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.It's a grassroots community-driven festival that has been called one of the "crown jewels of Teaneck."It has to go virtual this year due to COVID-19, but over the next couple of weeks, festival organizers are determined to meet the moment as an event that focuses on social justice.At a time when such issues have become part of a national conversation, the event showcases the best documentaries and dramatic films with an emphasis on activism and making change."We're a project of a national foundation called the Puffin Foundation," Executive Director Jeremy Lentz said. "And they provide grant funding to artists who have been marginalized because of their race, religion, gender orientation."Among the films to be screened is "Good Trouble," a fine documentary on the late Congressman John Lewis (D-GA).That event, taking place Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m., will be hosted by Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson, who once served as Rep. Lewis's Press Secretary.Prices are very reasonable, and a pass to the entire festival is only $35. CLICK HERE for full details.